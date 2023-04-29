0
Medikal's reaction to Eno Barony's 2023 diss track

MEDIKAL VBDHJCKL.png Rapper Medikal

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper Medikal has declined to take on Eno Barony following the release of 'Warning'; a diss track which has dominated social media conversations and topped showbiz headlines.

The rapper in a tweet urged his fans to focus on his yet-to-be-released 'Planning & Plotting' album instead of fueling a rap battle with Eno.

On Medikal's account, he will rather channel his energy into his project than be quick to clap back at the attention-seeking female rapper making waves with his name.

"Stubborn Academy should understand that we need no distraction as the album de come drop. I put my life in this sh** y’all should enjoy the songs on the interlude for now. Me too I de work hard for Una," MDK charged.

Eno Barony went hard when she declared herself as a better rapper than Medikal, the man who boasts of being her competition.

"You making it look like you're in for war but me and you bro, we've been here before. You're claiming beyond control...understand that you no go fit this girl, not in this world, not in any other word. Not in Heaven, not in hell. In your ears, the name Eno Barony will always ring a bell so let your shoulder pad keep on giving you confidence," she rapped on 'Warning' released on April 28, 2023.

