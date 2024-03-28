Medikal set to make history with O2 concert

The concert will be held on May 3, 2023

Source: Kwadwo Amoah, Contributor

Ghanaian rap sensation, Medikal is gearing up to make history in the music industry with his highly anticipated O2 concert, set to take place on May 3, 2024.

He recently announced the inclusion of fellow hitmaker Shatta Wale as one of the performers for the event.



In a recent statement, Medikal expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming concert, stating that he is determined to write his name in the history books with this milestone event.



Known for their collaborative hits, the inclusion of Shatta Wale only adds to the anticipation surrounding the concert.

As fans eagerly await further announcements, Medikal has hinted that more top-notch artistes will be revealed in the coming days.



With a string of hit songs under his belt and a strong following, the rapper is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for attendees.



Medikal, who is signed to Beyond Kontrol, is eager to showcase his talent to fans in the United Kingdom.