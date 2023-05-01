Medikal shades Eno Barony

Medikal and Eno Barony

When rapper Eno Barony hit the studio to record a diss track for Medikal, he was slow to clap back.

In a tweet, he assured Eno he would come back at her with a hit song.



Although Eno's 'Warning' was described as one of the deadliest diss tracks, the target promised to channel his energy into promoting his upcoming 'Planning & Plotting' album instead of entertaining a rap battle.



"Diss me today, I will drop a hit song tomorrow," these were the words of Medikal to Eno.



In a separate post on April 29, he added: "Stubborn Academy should understand that we need no distraction as the album de come drop. I put my life in this sh** y’all should enjoy the songs on the interlude for now. Me too I de work hard for Una."



On Monday, the rapper shared a clip of a large crowd jamming and singing along to his latest tune, 'Road Clear' released barely 24 hours earlier.



This, he noted, goes to prove that he is a hitmaker despite the jabs thrown at him by Eno on her diss song.

Medikal tagged Eno Barony's Twitter account in the said clip to prove to her that fans are already loving his song as he predicted.





OPD/OGB