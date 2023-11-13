Medikal unveils annual Planning and Plotting Concert with charitable focus

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has set the stage for an unforgettable evening with the

announcement of the inaugural "Planning and Plotting Concert" scheduled for December 16, 2023, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel.



In an exclusive interview on Metro TV, the artist revealed that the event aims not only to entertain but also to make a positive impact on society.



Known for his chart-topping hits and dynamic stage presence, Medikal expressed his commitment to giving back to the community. All proceeds from the concert will be dedicated to supporting the less privileged in Ghana.



This philanthropic gesture underscores the rapper's desire to use his influence to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.



Medikal, who recently dropped "Planning and Plotting", one of Ghana's most successful music projects, is eager to share his latest creations and connect with fans in a live setting.



The Labadi Beach Hotel, known for its scenic views and vibrant atmosphere, promises to provide an ideal backdrop for this much-anticipated event.

During the interview, Medikal emphasized that the Planning and Plotting Concert isn't a one-time affair but it's set to become an annual tradition.



This commitment to an annual celebration ensures that fans can look forward to this event becoming a staple on Ghana's entertainment calendar.



The Labadi Beach Hotel, renowned for hosting memorable events, is poised to offer a unique and immersive experience for concert-goers.



As anticipation builds, tickets are expected to be in high demand, providing fans with an opportunity to witness Medikal's electrifying performance while contributing to a noble cause.



The Planning and Plotting Concert represents a convergence of music, philanthropy, and community engagement, showcasing Medikal's multifaceted approach to entertainment.



With a stellar track record of success in the music industry, the rapper is poised to make a lasting impact beyond the stage by channeling the energy of his concert into positive change for the less fortunate.