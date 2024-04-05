Medikal 'yanks off' Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm

Medikal and Fella Makafui

In light of Medikal’s claims of breaking up with his wife, Fella Makafui, the rapper has taken a step further to conceal the actress's tattoo on his body.

In 2020, the Ghanaian rapper tattooed the names of Fella and his daughter, Island Frimpong, on his arm.



The couple also had matching tattoos (two half faces of a lion) on each of their arms.



But recently, Medikal has covered his wife’s name with thick black ink, leaving his daughter's.



He shared the picture on Snapchat, a few days after announcing that he and his wife had separated.



Medikal and Fella Makafui’s alleged separation



On Saturday, March 30, Medikal stated that Fella Makafui is now his child's mother, adding that they are co-parenting.

The rapper's tweet was a response to a social media user's post referring to Fella Makafui as Medikal's wife.



In his tweet, Medikal stressed, "Fella is no longer my wife; she is the mother of my child. We are now co-parenting, and everything is going well."



It has also been observed that Medikal and Fella Makafui have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Fella Makafui has edited her Instagram username to exclude the title "Mrs. Frimpong."



This development has caused a stir on social media platforms, with many fans expressing surprise at the couple's separation.



Other netizens also think the couple’s separation claims are just a mere stunt.











EB/BB