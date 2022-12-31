Meek Mill replies Shatta Wale’s ‘chosen three’ tweet

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale’s suggestion that Meek Mill should work with Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Sarkodie has been duly accepted by the American rapper as he has served indication he would “do three songs with them in one day”.

Following Meek Mill’s tweet on December 30, 2022, in which the rapper expressed interest in signing a Ghanaian artiste to Dream Chasers, the Ghanaian Dancehall giant named the aforementioned three rappers urging all to support the idea.



“I wish Meek Mill works with these 3 artistes for me: MDK, Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie... Ghana, we need it... Let’s campaign for that and stop arguing,” Shatta Wale’s tweet read.



Responding to Shatta Wale’s tweet, Meek Mill who was one of the artistes to have performed at the 2022 Afro Nation concert held in Accra in December welcomed the idea.



“Let’s find that Afro trap beat we can all walk on!” Meek added.



Meek Mill's Dream Chasers is a joint venture with Jay Z's Roc Nation, and is the namesake of his acclaimed mixtape series titled 'Dreamchasers'.

It is unclear whether Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Sarkodie would agree to collaborate with the American artiste and what the deal would look like.



Among the three, only Sarkodie has a collaboration with an American rapper as he featured Ace Hood on ‘New Guy’ in 2015.





I will do 3 songs with them in one day let’s find that Afro trap bear we can all walk onnnn! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 30, 2022

BB