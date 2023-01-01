0
Menu
Entertainment

Meek Mill's brother confirms Kwesi Arthur will collaborate with American rapper

Kwesi Meek34 Kwesi Authur and Meek Mill in a photo collage

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: hotfmghana.com

The brother of famous American rapper, Meek Mill, Omelly has confirmed that his brother will collaborate on a song with Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur.

On December 30, 2022, the American rapper shared a post on his Twitter platform that he wants to at least recruit one artiste to his Dream Chasers record label.

Immediately he made his intentions known on his Twitter page, Self-acclaim Dancehall King, Shatta Wale called on the rapper to work with three Ghanaian artists.

The ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker nominated famous Ghanaian rappers Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, and Sarkodie.

In response, Meek Mill accentuated that,” I will do 3 songs with them in one day ..let’s find that Afro trap bear we can all walk onnnn”

However, augmenting Meek’s proclamation, his brother has revealed that Kwesi Arthur will do a song with the ‘Dreams and Nightmares' singer.

Kwesi Arthur has been chosen to meet Meek soon for his Returns…So anyone around that guy should let him be aware”. Omelly said as sighted by Ghanaweekend.com

Check his post below;

Source: hotfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Cedi will inevitably depreciate further from January to June' - Ato Forson projects
National Cathedral: Your 'fake' investigations 'boring' – Adjaye lunges at accusers
I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander
'He's not taller than me' - Ethiopian challenges 'World Tallest' Ghanaian man
Latest OSP report: Adu Boahen, Sir John's will, Akonta Mining, others mentioned
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP