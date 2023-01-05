2
Meek Mill's phone theft: Suspect makes first court appearance

Meek Mill Hoodie3.png American rapper, Meek Mill

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nuhu Sule, the man accused of stealing US rapper, Meek Mill's iPhone 14 Pro Max has made his first court appearance.

The 33-year-old scrap dealer appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on January 4, 2022, and was charged with stealing.

He pleaded not guilty and is expected to reappear on January 17, 2023.

Sule was arrested on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra.

He was accused of stealing Meek Mill's phone during the Afro Nation Festival at the Independence Square.

Background

On December 29, 2022, Meek Mill took to social media to announce that his phone had been stolen.

“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!” he wrote in his IG stories.

But the phone was found and returned to him on December 30 by the police who said they had arrested a suspect named Nuhu Sule.

Following the development, the rapper on December 31 backtracked on his claim that the phone was pickpocketed. He mentioned that it is possible it fell and someone took it.

He also registered his displeasure about the arrest of the suspect.

