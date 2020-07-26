Entertainment

Meek Mill wants to be featured on Shatta Wale’s next mixtape

Meek Mill and Shatta Wale

American rapper Meek Mill has shared his desire to be featured on Shatta Wale’s next mixtape “Land of Africa”.

A post by Meek Mill’s offfcial news outlet on instagram stated, “seems #shattawale may have a record featuring #meekmill to be on his next mixtape for land of Africa ???????????????????????????????? If so it’s gonna be a bop.”



This news comes after a video was leaked in relation to Beyonce’s Black Is King, where Shatta Wale is featured in the song “Already” with Beyonce.



Black Is King is an upcoming film and visual album directed, written and executive produced by American singer Beyoncé. The film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift Album.

Meek Mill has been fond of Ghana and has shared tweets about wanting to visit Ghana after the pandemic is over.





