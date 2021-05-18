Meet 4 popular Ghanaian ‘rich guys’ managing their fathers’ businesses

Kennedy Osei, Kwadwo Safo and Kofi Acheampong are running businesses belonging to their fathers

• They are sons of wealthy Ghanaians running businesses of their fathers

• They have attained popularity as a result of their family wealth and command in the society



• Most of them were appointed CEOs at a very young age



Life is far from ordinary when one’s parents form part of the richest in society.



As the successors to several Ghanaian businesses and empires, these children are considered as some of the most privileged individuals in the country.



Blessed with affluence, most of them have become 'models' for their peers as they cruise in the most expensive cars, wake up in the plushest of mansions and so on.



It is however interesting to note that when it comes to the family businesses, these children especially being firstborns, end up playing more often than not, active roles especially in senior management.

This is because after building such investments from scratch, amidst the sweat, sacrifices, time and persistence, they are encouraged by their parents to take over and pass it on to generations after them.



Here is a list of some popular Ghanaian men who are successfully running businesses belonging to their fathers:



Kennedy Osei







Kennedy Osei is the first son of Ghanaian media mogul and businessman, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.



The once social-media-shy Kennedy was thrust into the public space in February 2020 during his plush wedding ceremony which took the whole country by storm.

Ken is the current General Manager of the Despite Group of Companies, founded by his father. He is also the Executive Managing Director of Golden Crystal Lodge.







Kennedy Agyapong Jnr







The 31-year-old is the son of rich controversial Ghanaian politician and businessman, Kennedy Agyapong.



He is currently the Managing Director of Kencity Media, one of the many companies owned by his father.

Kennedy Agyapong Jnr is also a co-founder of Afrochella, one of the biggest African Christmas annual festivals, and Studio CMG, a creative management and events group.



Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr







Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr. is in charge of Kantanka motors, a Ghanaian automobile company founded by his father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Snr.



Kwadwo Safo Jnr who in December 2020 unveiled a 10-bedroom mansion sitting on a 4-acre land, and decorated with uncountable luxury vehicles, owns nine other companies including a hospital, large farms, a media company, among others.



Samuel Kofi Acheampong





Samuel Kofi Acheampong is currently the C.E.O. of Angel Broadcasting Network and Adonko Bitters, two of the enterprises founded by his father, Dr Kwaku Oteng.



As the CEO of such big brands, there’s no doubt that he is counted among the rich and affluent young men in the country.