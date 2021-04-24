Meet Ateaa Tina; the Female Vocalist behind most of Daddy Lumba's songs

Songstress widely known as Ateaa Tina

Source: Ebo Safo, contributor

Talented songstress Ateaa Tina, a great vocalist who started working with the Ghanaian living legend Daddy Lumba, at her tender age of 17 years, has finally revealed to the public her intentions of coming back to the Ghanaian Music Industry.

Speaking in an exclusive one on one interview with Yen.com, monitored by Ebo Safo TV, Ateaa Tina who happens to be the face behind the silky voice in 5 of Daddy Lumba's record-breaking albums with songs like Bubra, Adaka Tea, Medo No, Pony, and Dada Kae, she said ,



"My mission is to entertain my people with good music so they can enjoy it. I want to urge all the uprising stars to work very hard to the top" , she said.



Talking about how she got intouch with Daddy Lumba some years ago to record with him on his projects, Ateaa Tina said after getting the information frm her manager that DL wanted to work with her, she did not believe it because Daddy Lumba was one of the best artistes in the country at the time.



She continued that at the time, she was in Holland and Daddy Lumba was in Germany, so they had to make a 6-hour drive to meet the singer.

Tina revealed that when they met, they immediately started working on Lumba's projects and her life started changing from then.



Ateaa Tina is now set to release her next song titled 'Rising' featuring legendary Okyeame Kwame, produced by Kaywa, to be released soon.



