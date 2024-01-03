Meet Chef Faila’s husband who is a military personnel

The Ghanaian chef attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, Chef Faila has come to the limelight following the global contest.

Her husband, Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei is a military personnel and has worked tirelessly to serve the nation in ensuring the safety of the general public.



According to GhPage.com, he got married to Chef Faila on November 1, 2020, in a glamorous wedding ceremony that was a delight to watch.



It is not yet confirmed whether they have a child despite claims that Chef Faila has given birth.



In the course of the cook-a-thon, Chef Faila’s husband granted an interview with Gossip 24TV to share insights into what went into the preparations for the challenge.



Lt. Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei noted that as military personnel, he has trained his wife adequately and made the necessary arrangements for the cook-a-thon attempt.

“I knew that small training and other. I believe in training a lot and I just figured out there's an event that we have done financially. This one is competition it's meant for. So, yes, money, training, but whatever, I think I was able to.



"I'm here off work because I'm looking for the safety of my wife. Talking to the medical. That's why I've been running. I just want to ensure that I will tell them that the record is one way it's going to change.



He further called on Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and show massive support to Chef Faila in her quest to break the cook-a-thon record.



“I want them to come out in their numbers to support her. So just come, enjoy, tour the place and give the morale. It's bringing that unity among us.”



