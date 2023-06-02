0
Meet Dexman, the UK-based Ghanaian rapper churning back-to-back classics

Fri, 2 Jun 2023

Sensational rapper, Dexman, has a deeply rooted passion for music.

Born and raised in the vibrant city of London, Dexman, is a rising star in the music scene, blending his African heritage with his British upbringing to create a unique and powerful sound.

In his music, Dex, blends traditional African rhythms with modern beats, creating a unique sound that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking.

He is an artist who celebrates his roots while embracing the diversity of the city he calls home.

His new song 'Life Sweet' is out now and can be streamed on all platforms.

The song, which is a blend of English and Ga, basically talks about the 'topsy turvy' ride life has been saddled with.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
