Meet 'Dj Mega Boi' American based Ghanaian musician

As an artist Dj Mega Boi officially has 4 songs released under his belt

Francis Nuamah, better known by his stage name "Dj Mega Boi" is American Based Ghanaian reggae-dancehall Singer, performer, and Songwriter

Born July 1. Dj Mega Boi at a young age was uniquely different among his peers due to his amazing voice and his ability to craft words to make music even as a child.



His passion for music was indescribable. For this undying passion and love for music, he took steps to develop this craft.



The versatility and passion of this young yet talented artist won him much admiration from people who had had a feel of his talent and the moniker ‘Dj Mega Boi’ was given him by his fans. A name that summarizes the depth of his talent.



Musical Journey



His music career began in ghana late 90(s) as a young artist, but took it up professionally in 2016/2017 with his record label "Mega Boy Entertainment - MBE".



He has recorded a couple of singles and has also collaborated with a few other artists in the states.

Dj Mega Boi has been performing in shows, concerts,s, and events over the years.



He has officially released 4 songs under his belt - Give me that, Vibration, Ohemaa, and Forever.



His style of music is unique, a blend of afrobeat and dancehall sensation put together with his vocals always gets listeners and fans nodding heads.



Dj Mega Boi has a promising career in the entertainment/music industry, to stay connected and get future updates you can follow and connect with Dj Mega Boi on all social media platforms: @djmegaboi



Watch Vibration below:





