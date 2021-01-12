Meet Dlex, the Ghanaian who makes long-lasting leather products

The book of Proverbs Chapter 18 verses 16 indeed makes us understand how one’s gift, talent and hard work can pave way for more opportunities.

Meet Alexander Dorman, a young CEO and business entrepreneur who has established his own leatherwork company called "Dlex Leather Works" in Ghana.



As passionate as he is, he began leatherwork in his teens and developed the passion into a reality when he was in the University.



In an exclusive interview with Filmmaker and publicist, Skbeatz Records, he disclosed that in 2016, he had his first sewing machine, which was given to him by his late grandmother.



Now, Dlex has about five (5) bigger machines he uses at his workshop.



When asked how he got the money, he mentioned that he always saved when he made profits from his beginnings. Adding that he never allowed circumstances sway his ambition of establishing his leatherwork company.

His first contract was with UNICEF, where he was tasked to make 700 bags.



Today, Alex has his own apartment which is fully equipped and is willing to employ others.



Now, Alex can produce any form of leatherwork any person wishes him to produce: Laptop bags, belts, shoes, instrument cover bags, school bags, and many more.



When asked how he gets his materials to work with, he opined that he buys them from Kumasi, where he currently resides.



The astonishing outcome of his works has won him contracts from companies and many individuals in Ghana and across the globe.

The CEO is ready to receive any interested person who is willing to learn the leatherwork business and be employed as well.



