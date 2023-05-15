Meet Gideon Kodo, Lead for Corporate Communications & PR of Promasidor Ghana

Mr. Gideon Kodo

Source: Herman Kwame Kumatsey

Mr. Kodo is a PR & Marketing professional with experience in the media, events, and communication industry. He is currently the Lead for Corporate Communications & PR of Promasidor Ghana (Producers of Cowbell, Onga among others).

He is also a brand communication consultant for a number of startups.



Mr Kodo is also the co-founder of BISA TSW a destination management business that is currently running. He is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Marketers Ghana and the Institute of Public Relations.



Mr Kodo is a product of professional training programs which include the BBC Breakfast Show Boot Camp, Global PR and Crisis Training in Accra, and PR & brand communication Training in South Africa. Apart from that, Gideon is a professional Event Moderator/MC with years of experience in hosting events like the African Economic Ideas Festival, Agri-youth Fair at the Accra International Conference Center, Numerous Workshops under the University of Ghana, BOST Media Awards Dinner, and countless social events.

He was a broadcaster with Global Media Alliance with his role being a presenter and a producer on Y FM. He was also the Host of RedFm (The internal radio station for Vodafone Ghana).



He started his broadcasting career as a journalist on Radio Univers - a University of Ghana Radio Station before rising to become the head of Talk Shows and also the host of the Morning Show at the station. He was the moderator for the monthly Tedx Accra Talk and Y-Dialogues a monthly youth dialogue series.



