Meet Jackie Appiah’s mother

Jackie seated with her mother at her birthday durbar

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, on her birthday, has travelled back to her roots to give back to society and spend time with the people of her hometown.

In several videos shared on blogger Nkonkonsa's page on Instagram, the birthday celebration, held at Ejisu Abankuro in the Ashanti Region, also captured the beautiful actress's mother.



In a colourful Kente outfit with a pair of glasses, the actress's mother sat next to her 39-year-old daughter.



Since the images emerged, the internet has been set ablaze, with many drawing a resemblance between the two.



For many netizens, it was the first time they had seen Jackie's mother, and they took the opportunity to shower praise on her for looking dashing in her old age.



Reacting to her pictures, a netizen said "Mummy is so beautiful, wow that's her photocopy tho."

"This woman is still beautiful," another user added, while another said, "she looks exactly like her mom."



On Jackie's 39th birthday, December 5, 2022, she released official photos highlighting her glam team.



Fans, colleagues, and friends on social media have joined in the celebration with their good wishes for the actress, who is also a philanthropist.













ADA/DA