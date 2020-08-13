Entertainment

Meet Joe Mettle’s wife-to-be

Joe Mettle and Salomey Selasie Dzisa

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has finally shared first photo of his wife-to-be Salomey Selasie Dzisa.

The “My Everything” singer has been hiding his fiancée from the limelight, for reasons best known to him.



But since his wedding details got leaked, he had no option than to drop a pre-wedding photo for fans to share the joy.



The couple is set to tie the knot on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12.

It’s unclear whether they will combine their white wedding with their traditional wedding, however, per the norm, traditional weddings are mostly held Saturday and white wedding follows up on Sunday.





