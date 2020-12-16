Meet Joseph Matthew, the new gospel sensation making waves in Ghana and U.K

Undoubtedly, a new name that’s morphing into a household artist name in Ghana is that of sensational UK-based Ghanaian Afro Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew, also known as 'JM'.

After hitting the mainstream TV with a banger titled “Nyame Ye”, everyone kept asking who is this new guy?



Before viewers and listeners could catch their breath, he has again released a very catchy tune and flawless music video titled “My Story” which highlights how God has saved him from obstacles and hard times.



Years back when Ghanaian gospel music was tagged as ‘old Skul’, celebrated gospel artists like Koda, Joe Mettle, Sonnie Badu, and Cwesi Oteng replenished the genre with a contemporary style of singing.



Just as it seems, the aforementioned artists’ are fading out, and new ones including Joseph Matthew are changing the scene.



The UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste has changed the spectrum of the gospel music scene with his style of singing—a distinctive contemporary fusion that is finely mixed with an urban highlife groove coupled with Afro-beats and rap.



JM, whose music has been widely accepted by gospel music lovers in Ghana and beyond, is a household name both locally and internationally.

The Gospel artiste whose talent goes beyond the borders of Ghana has led to a considerably good following on various social media platforms.



He has also featured in a number of musical events on both local and international musical platforms.



At this year’s Emerging Music Awards,(EMA) which was held on Saturday, November 19, 2020, the sensational ‘My Story’ hitmaker made history by becoming the first Gospel musician to win the ‘International Artiste Of The Year Award.



Watch 'My Story music video by JM below:





