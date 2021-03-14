Meet Lady Rita Opoku, a Germany-based Ghanaian gospel musician to storm the industry with ‘ADOM’

Rita Opoku, Ghanaian gospel musician

Source: Nana Kesse, Contributor

Fast-rising Germany-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Rita Opoku (Mrs.), known in showbiz as Lady Rita Opoku, has finally come to stay and preach the word of God through singing.

Lady Rita Opoku, a gospel artiste who doubles as an entrepreneur is married to Prophet Prince Kofi Opoku with 3 adorable kids all based in Germany, Hamburg to be precise. Obo Kwahu and Apesokubi are her hometowns, a suburb in the Eastern and Oti Region respectively. But was born in Accra.



Lady Rita Opoku started as a soloist at the Church of Pentecost, in Italy. She also sang from church to church and became very active with singing especially when she joined the Church of Pentecost.



The singer has performed in various functions including weddings among other ceremonies. She has had the opportunity to minister alongside other ministers.



As the years went by, she later joined her husband’s church, World Transform Ministry in Hamburg after she got married to him. She has become an active worshipper of her husband’s church in Hamburg.



With time and frequent rehearsals, her style of ministering of the song changed and has become more radical and led to praises and worship. She still ministers in various churches in Germany when she joined her husband church.

From a humble beginning and a burning desire to sing, the LR Records sole-owner has purged herself through the mill of her music career and to revere the greatness and goodness of God.



With her label, Lady Rita Opoku came out with a few singles titled ‘Mensuro’ featuring Daniel Jeddman and ‘Obaatan Pa’ in 2020.



After inspiring her fans and music lovers with some singles, has again readied to release another soul-healing single dubbed, ‘Adom’ which literally means ‘Grace’ by the end of this March to kick-start the year 2021.



Lady Rita Opoku eulogized God in this new song ‘Adom’ for all the delectable things He has done for her. ‘Adom’ was recorded in Hamburg by well-versed sound engineer Bencee Studio. The vocal ability, lyrics and entire production is world-class. It’s actually a potential award-winning song.



Lady Rita Opoku doesn’t only ministers in songs but also has various gifts, which includes; ‘prophetic’ ‘acting’ ‘producing’ ‘presenting’ among many others. Lady Rita Opoku is CEO and founder of RB TV and host of ‘Tips for a Happy Home’ on Facebook, also starred in a Christ The King Production movie ‘The Overcomer’.

