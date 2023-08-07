Meet Naana Donkor Arthur, a media personality and philanthropist

Naana Donkor Arthur is a US-based Ghanaian philanthropist cum media personality

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka

Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA), whose real name is Eunice Naana Arthur, was born on November 4th 1981, in Agona Nyakrom, in the Central Region of Ghana.

She attended the ADC Primary School in Nyakrom, where she sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



After the BECE, she left her family in Nyakrom and moved to Tema, a suburb in Accra, where she engaged in various forms of petty trading and eventually settled as a fashion designer.



In 2000, she won the American Visa Lottery and moved to America in 2001.



In 2002, she enrolled at the Liberty Home Health Training Center where she acquired a training certificate as a home health aide.



In 2006, she also enrolled at the ABC Training Center at Fordham Road, New York, where she earned a certificate as a Certified Nurse Assistant.

Naana Donkor Arthur has worked in the home health sector for more than 10 years.



In 2019, she began her social media journey with a program dubbed ‘Live with NDA’.



"Live with NDA" is a chit-chat show that flows in an interview setting where she hosts a single guest or sometimes multiple guests and it is broadcasted across her social media channels from New York.



The program is segmented into entertainment, lifestyle, current affairs, and other niches that merit public interest.



Over the years, when Ghana-based celebrities arrive in the States, she makes it her priority to get in touch with them to grant them a worthwhile sitting on her show.

Celebrities that have featured on her show includes Reverend Lord Kenya, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Kuami Eugene, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Jackie Appiah, Wendy Shay, MzVee, Roselyn Ngissah, KK Fosu, Majid Michel, just to mention a few.



Naana Donkor Arthur is also a philanthropist.



Over the years, she has donated to several Children’s Home and individuals.



She is the director of the NDA Charity, a non-profit organization that seeks to see the vulnerable in the community have an equal chance in terms of health, education, and shelter.



Naana Donkor Arthur is married to Mr Solomon Amissah and are blessed with 4 children, namely, Charlton, Esme, and Eslie who are twins, and Ezra.

In 2021, she was honoured at the 10th edition of the 3G media awards as the Top US based female blogger which saw the likes of Honourable Kennedy Agyapong, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ohemaa Mercy, just to mention a few, also being honoured in various categories.



In 2022, she was nominated for Best Entertainer at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA which she lost to Archipelago.



In the following year, however, she got nominated in the same category, which she emerged as the winner.