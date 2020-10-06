Meet Nana Ama, the backing vocalist who has worked with almost all top Ghanaian musicians

Nana Ama Dadzie is a backing vocalist

Source: Nana Ama Dadzie, Contributor

Nana Ama Dadzie (popularly known as Nana Ama) is a Ghanaian award-winning background Vocalist, composer and entrepreneur who was born in Accra, Ghana (West Africa) on October 20 in the late 70's.

Her basic education started at Fimepp Saviour International School. She furthered her education at Winneba Secondary School and also attended Ghana Symphony Orchestra.



She began singing at a very tender age and was mentored by Nesbit Hanson Addy. Along the line, she took it as a profession. This was in 1999. She did radio jingles and voice-overs before becoming a full-time backup vocalist till date.



She started working with record producers like Zapp Mallet, Morris Babyface, Jay Q, Sami Helwani, Sarge, Hammer, Kaywa, and all the renowned sound engineers and record producers in the country.



She is currently a Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.) of Ghana Background Vocalists Association, GHABVA after being awarded for the first time by 7DS TV in 21 years for speaking and advocating for background vocalists to be recognised this year.



Below are her works; musicians, producers she's worked with:



Associated producers:



Charles Amoah (Ghana)



Kaywa (Ghana)



Zapp Mallet (Ghana)



Master Kraft(Nigeria)



Bodo Staiger (Germany)



Jay Q (Ghana)



Colter Harper (USA)



Morris Babyface (Ghana)



Hammer of The Last Two (Ghana)



Sugartone (Ghana)



Associated acts (Ghana):



Charles Amoah



Lord Kenya



Sidney



Obour



Blakk Rasta



Obofour Raphael



Nana Kwame Ampadu



Rocky Dawuni



Yaw Sarpong



Rev. Michael Osei Bonsu



Terry Bonchaka



Buk Bak



Noble Nketsiah



Obrafour



Sony Achiba



AB Crentsil



KK Kabobo



Edem



Tommy Wiredu/Frank Mensah

Samini



Adolf Tagoe



Shasha Marley



Associated acts (International):



Yaya Lele (Togo)



Yvonne Chaka Chaka(South Africa)



Miata Fahnbulleh (Liberia)



Luciano (Jamaica)



Flavour ( Nigeria)



Omawumi (Nigeria)



Samsung (Nigeria)



Stevie Wonder (USA)



Alidu Mohammed (Ghana)



Onyeka Onwenu(Nigeria)



Amb.Julie Ended(Cultural Ambassador and founder of Crusaders for peace, Liberia)



Events performed:



1. Rocky Dawuni 6th March Annual Show (2000-2010)



2. Stevie Wonder Live in Ghana (2004)



3. Luciano live in Ghana(2016)



4. International women Colloquium in Liberia (2009),and also part of the team song,performed by Ambassador Julie Ended and Nana Ama



5. Burger Highlife under the Goethe institute Ghana (2007-2009)



Contributions:



1. 2006 FIFA World Cup Ghana Black Stars song performed by Grace Ashie and Nana Ama



2. 2008 Barack Obama song Performed by Blakk Rasta and Nana Ama which ended up on CNN for couple of weeks during his campaign to become a president.



3. 2008 FIFA 08 Sound track (Wake up the town) song performed by Rocky Dawuni and Nana Ama.



4. A member of playing for change foundation as a music teacher at bizung school of music under the playing for change foundation in Ghana ,West Africa, Tamale.



5. Discovering and recording the late Terry Bonchacka in the late 2000 as her first artist before he got signed to Kaakyire Music Production.



Bands played:



Rex Omar & Nu Ashante band led by Rex Omar



The Herbarlist Band led by Blakk Rasta



Goodies Music International Band



Entrepreneurship:



Adez Liquid Soap



Some of the songs:



1. Noble Nketsiah - Yesu Do (Album)



2. Rev Michael Bonsu - Kasa Na Makoma

3. Lord Kenya - Medo ft. Nana Ama & Swazy B



4. Lord Kenya - Yessom Sika



5. Okomfour Kwaadee - Abro Ne Bayie



6. Okomfour Kwaadee - Ahwedee Abena



7. Tommy Wiredu - Woni Afe Woni (Completely Perfomed Solo)



8. Kofi Debrah - Apuskeleke ft. Samini (Odo Docta Album)



9. Naa Agyeman - Kwahu Bepo



10. Tommy Wiredu - Medo Mu Du



11. Terry Bonchaka - Powlele



12. Kojo Ashakan - Mensa Ato Bi So



13. Lucky Mensah - Agooji ft. Nana Ama



14. Agbeko - Wotome ft Paxi (written by Edem)



15. Yoggie Doggie - Woko Ye Atse



16. Swazy B - Fa Ma Me



17. Yoggie Doggie - Te Mase (Reggae)



18. Blakk Rasta -Barack Obama (Reggae)



19. Sidney - Wo Yonko ft. Nana Ama



20. Grace Ashy - Wo Nutso Yesu



21. Nana Quame - Awo De Me



22. Blackface x Nana Quame - Mr Otua



23. D Lawal - Girl Bi Adi Mawu



24. Kontihene - Madamfo Beko ft Nanaba Tee & Nana Ama



25. Nanaba Tee - Kwaadede



26. Charles Eloh - Kpoo Keke



27. Appiah Fordjour - Odo Kurom ft. Charly P



28. Akatakyie - Odo Esikyire



29. Akatakyie - Esi



30. Agya Bomofour - Wofre Me ft. Nana Ama & KK Fosu



31. Agya Bomofour & Alhaji K Frimpong - Hwehwe Mu



32. Tinny - Krokro No (ft. Okyeame Kwame)



33. Obour - Aburokyire



34. Obour - Atopa Jenjen ft . Morris , David & SK Blinkz



35. Buk Bak - Klu Blofo



36. Randy Nuunoo - Papa Blackman



37. T Blaze - Onyame Astampiso



38. T Blaze - Hyebre

39. Delarso - Saa Na Wotie



40. Daasebre Gyamenah - Wonti (Kwansema)



41. Okomofur Kwaadee - Kwaadee II



42. Rev. Michael Bonsu - Kodwooto



43. KK Kabobo ft. Opete - Onyame Ehu Wo (JQ Remix)



44. Fiifi Selah - Thanks & Praises (Reggae)



45. Naa Agyeman - Araba (Remix)



46. Kasapreko - Obaa Esther ft. Samini



47. Obrafour - Wo Te Puupu



48. Sidney - Yekum Wo



49. Nana Yaw Asare - Visa



50. Nkasei - Wo Kon Do Anaa



51. VIP - Meni Me Joley



52. VIP - Ko Oho ft. Lil Krys



53. VIP - Manonko



54. Obofour Raphael - Konkonsa ft. Scooby of TH4Kwages



55. Grace Ashy - Blackstars (2006 FIFA World Cup Campaign)



56. Nicholas Omane Acheampong x Great Ampong - Adaka



57. Adam - Fa Me Keke ft. Ex Doe



58. Ekow Shailo - Laalu ft Samini



59. Don King - Kotogye ft. Skrewface x Chicago



60. Phillipa Baafi - Mogya Na Kasa Album



61. Antwi Ne Antwi - Tok Bele



62. Daasebre Gyamenah - Kookoo Remix ft Obrafour



63. Madfish - Yahooya (Original Zapp Version)



64. Charles Amoah - Me Mpaaba



65.Samini - Kokoromoti



66. Michael Dwamenah - Prayer Album



67. Samini - Do Something



68. Randy Nunoo - Philomena Rmx ft. Terry Bonchaka



69. AB Crentsil x Kokovelli - Abongo ft. Obour



70. Deeba - Abenkwan



71. Obour - President Obour



72. Edem - Emmere Sesa Ft. Nana Ama & Tuba



73. Osaman Kwaku - Atea Donkoo w/Nana Yaw



74. Nana Wusu - Its Too Late ft. Yaw Rhymbo

75. Blakk Rasta - Cocaine In The Palace Ft. Mugeez



76. Sammi B - Mara Me Girl ft. Nana Ama



77. Rev. Michael Osei Bonsu - Jerusalem



78. Soul Tee - Esi Me Trimu ft. Shee



79. Soul Tee - Hime Baby ft. TH4Kwages & Nana Ama



80. Lucky Mensah - Mene Wo Nni Asem Biaa ft. Nana Ama & Nkasei



81. Rocky Dawuni - Wake Up The Town (FIFA 08 Soundtrack) ft. Nana Ama x Shee



82. Prophet Seth Frimpong - Mehuri So Album



83. Peace FM Jingles - Kwame Sefa Kayi/Billy Ocean / Afia Konadu



84. Top Radio Jingle 1999- Where Others Cant See , We Can See



85. Jesse Jones - Adapaatwa (Remix)



86. Jesse Jones - Gyaa Ma Enka



87. Noble Nketsiah - Gye Me Album



88. Nana Yaw Obeng - Osimpo Sini



89. Mr Solomon - Onto Nam Da ft. Lord Kenya



90. Abrewa Nana - Pilolo ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak)



91. Nkasei - Eso Nom ft. Lucky Mensah



92. Nkasei - Shake Your WeleWele ft. Prince Bright (Buk Bak)



93. Lord Kenya - Soja



94. Nana Lyttle - Oh Nana Nana ft. Lazy Daizy



95. Kwaw Kese - Makoma



96. Ekow Shailo - Suumo



97. Blue Sky Healthware Network Jingle



98. Daniel Agyei - Ayeyi Nwom



99. Nana Acheampong - Amerado



100. Lady Talata - Gyae (Remix) ft. Screwfaze



101. Preacher Man - Dumia



102. Appiah Fordjour- Son Son Se Abrobe



103. Randy Nuuno - Philomena Remix ft. Terry Bonchaka



104. Kaakyire Kwame Appiah - Mafe No ft. Nana Ama



105. Dentaa - Maseda Nwom



106. Psalmpong - Obrempong



107. Psalmpong - Sweet Jesus



108. Grace Ashy - Agye Se Wobamu



109. Fiifi Selah - Make It

Source: Nana Ama Dadzie, Contributor