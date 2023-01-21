Meet Nkiru Sylvanus’ dashing husband

Nigerian actress, Nkiru Sylvanus and husband

Fans of Nkiru Slynavus are itching to discover the identity of the dashing groom that has captured her heart.

It is said that to have a successful marriage, privacy is critical. Perhaps, it explains famous Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus’ decision to have a rapid-fire announcement cum traditional wedding ceremony.



On Wednesday, the actress popularly called ‘Ble Ble’ stunned her fans and followers on social media when she posted photos from her pre-wedding shoot.



More startling was that she chose to conceal the face and identity of her mystery lover.



So, who is the dashing groom that captured the heart of the Nollywood star who began her acting career at the age of 17 in 1999?



That’s the question her fans have been asking.

A social media search by PREMIUM TIMES revealed his identity as Riches Sammy.



It is not established whether his name is a pseudonym or an alias, but what is known is that he is a Nigerian actor based in Japan.



The traditional wedding ceremony tagged #NkeiruRiches23 was held in Imo State, where she was born.



Compere of the wedding ceremony, MC Longinus Anokwute, aka Chief Imo, posted images from the marriage ceremony revealing the groom’s face.



