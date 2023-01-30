Meet Princess Andrews, wife of Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Princess Andrews and husband, Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Ghanaian preacher and gospel singer, Princess Andrews popularly known as Sofomaame Kyiriabosom, has been in the news following her husband's confession of fathering a child outside their marriage.

Princess, the wife of popular preacher, Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, leader of the Life Assembly Worship Church, is reported to have left her matrimonial home with their children for over a year.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom, in his latest sermon, announced the end of his marriage to Princess Andrews and openly confessed to having an affair with an unidentified woman.



"It is all because I, Kyiri Abosom, have had a child outside our marriage. You should see the child. She is so beautiful, I will soon outdoor her."



He added: "The whole of Ghana is watching me, and I wish to send a message across. You realize that my wife, Osofo Maame, no longer sits in her seat. It has been over a year since we last saw her in church. I have heard all the rumours and I want to say that she is no longer with us."



The couple who share twin boys are in court for a divorce. According to Kyiri Abosom, his wife is demanding full custody of their children and a takeover of their house.

"My partner sent the matter to court and fought for my property. She has sent the matter to different courts...I want you to tell her that our marriage is over...when I was called into Ministry, she wasn't in the picture. She is free to go...there are a lot of beautiful women out there and when I need them I will call for help," he announced.



Other allegations were levelled against Princess by her former partner who claimed she planned his downfall with some men of God.



"Some years ago, she moved with several pastors, and they made allegations on the radio that I used evil spirits to operate my church. She later came to apologize, and I forgave her as a husband," Osofo Kyiri Abosom alleged.



The gospel singer is yet to respond to the allegations by her partner or confirm their separation.



