Meet TsaQa, Ghana’s dancehall musician making waves with his energetic performances

Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's music industry is blessed with a host of talented artistes, as well as new acts who continue to receive admiration from music lovers.

Dancehall musician, TsaQa in the year 2022 cemented his name among rising stars, who are tipped to record major breakthroughs.

The new sensation was privileged to bag endorsements from industry players, including talent manager, Bullgod and radio presenter, Andy Dosty.

In December 2022, TsaQa graced some big shows in the country. GhanaWeb's cameras caught up with him at the Bhim Nation concert organized at the Grand Arena.

The musician known for his energetic performance wowed the crowd and charged the atmosphere with crazy dance moves as fans sang along to his tunes.

"I go by the name TsaQa, I came here to support my godfather Stonebwoy. Bless up to everybody who came to support me. We have some more for you," he said.

Popular among TsaQa's songs include: 'Onaapa', 'One Man Thousand' and 'Accra Fun Fooler'.

Watch the video below:

