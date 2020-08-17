Music

Meet Yoma, a sensational singer and songwriter

Singer Yoma

Yoma, known in real life as Emmanuella Jormor Ablorh is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter birthed in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

The third-year communication student at Central University College took inspirations from her family, grandmother, her hunger to succeed, and the few good and loving friends she is surrounded by.



The AfroBeat and R&B singer released her first official song in 2019 titled 'Kwabena'. It was produced by Kid MvGic.



Yoma, being an independent artiste believes hard work, dedication, and believes her talent will take her to the heights of her role models like Beninese singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, Ghanaian singer-songwriter Efya, Nigeria’s Wizkid, and U.S.A’s Whitney Houston.

The singer is about releasing another single as she continues to work to build her discography.





