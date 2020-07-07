Music

Meet gospel musician Eni Larbi

Born as Enoch Darko Larbi, the musician is a member of the Prince Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church. He is a Ghanaian national and a banker by profession.

Eni Larbi realized his God-given talent at a tender age of 10, where he had been climbing podiums to minister and exhibit his musical talent.



Eni Larbi at a young age sang with the family group called Golden Harps. Eni throughout his days with the family acapella group mastered his talent and vocal performance which made him stand out as the best among his peers and currently sings with ‘The Manifest Acapella’.



Years ago, he took upon himself to pursue his inborn music talent after registering his brand in a Ghanaian music reality show ‘Stars of the Future’.



Eni Larbi was a contestant in the 2015 edition of KLM and Viasat1 talent hunt show where he placed as the first runner up and had the opportunity to tour the Netherlands.



The young singer throughout this journey has been able to raise for himself a respectable brand of which he has received numerous endorsements from great gospel music icons both home and international.



Known for his angelic vocals, Eni Larbi professionally blessed the world with his maiden release in 2016 titled 'Bra Fie’ literally mean 'Come Home'.

The sensational gospel singer received much attention at the gospel scene after his maiden release.



After four years of low key, Eni is geared to grace the gospel music fraternity with ‘Not Broken’, a song inspired by the Holy Spirit and ministered with power on July 15, 2020.



According to him, ‘Not Broken’ relates to his personal life experience and on the broader space, it communicates hope to the Christian family in these times of terror.



Then also he indicated, "The song highlights the ways of God in the lives of those who have placed their faith in him. Sometimes we eagerly seek to have something from the Lord in prayer and to answer our requests, he takes us through a series of tests to prepare us for his great blessings.



“Just like the story of Abraham, even though the Lord declared him as a father to many nations, he had to wait till he's 100th year before having his promised son. And more so, the Lord tested him to sacrifice his only promised son and even with that, he was pleased by God. So ‘Not Broken’ can be regarded as an inspirational song to the Christian faith that whatsoever is the situation, we should declare by faith that we are not broken".



With a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the African University College of Communication (AUCC), Eni is ambitiously triggered to reach people through his yet to be released song to have an encounter with the love of Christ and a mission to improve the quality of life of the Ghanaian youth and people in general.

Eni has performed alongside Legendary Nii Okai, Tagoe Sisters, Rev Yawson, Ace Ankomah of Joyful Way Inc, Pastor Bayo of Winner Chapel, Bernard Amankwah among others.



Throughout the years, Eni Larbi has also climbed top platforms in Holland, Belgium, Germany among other western countries where he ministered to a multitude.



The gospel music crooner has had his musical talent influenced by great celebrated gospel preachers and performers such like Nii Okai, Sonnie Badu, Kirk Franklin, Bill Gaither, Donnie McClurkin, Deitrick Haddon, and David Phelps of whom he derives inspiration to pen his lyrics.



The future looks bright for the young star and his mission is geared to take off. The world expects to experience his presence.

