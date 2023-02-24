Meet the 5 young celebrities set to contest in upcoming NDC parliamentary primaries

These celebrities are all contesting on the tickets of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The transition from social media fame to the ‘halls of power’ has been a smooth one for many ‘socialite-turned-politicians’.

Perhaps, it is because their celebrity status puts them a step ahead of potential competitors, with ‘fame’ being the catalyst.



Also, the drive for an increased youth participation in governance in recent times has turned the political culture into a vibrant one, thereby making it attractive for some celebrities to participate.



This trend was not the same in the past, as politics was largely dominated by full-time politicians, businessmen, or ex-military generals.



However, it is interesting to note that a number of celebrities are contesting party primaries to represent the opposition National Democratic Congress in Parliament.



Seeking a total overhaul, these individuals are not only pushing for a change in their various constituencies, but also a change in the seat of the presidency.



Check out the list below:



Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah



Real Estate mogul cum socialite, Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah, is eyeing the Keta seat.







Kojo Jones whose wedding took Ghana by storm sometime in 2022, is expected to ease his path into the legislative house on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.

Even before the contest, the aspirant started embarking on some developmental projects such as the construction of bridges in the constituency.



The Keta Constituency seat is currently occupied by Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.





Mr. Gakpey took over from Richard Quashiga who opted out after serving in the 7th parliament.Another aspirant to look out for in the impending parliamentary primaries of the opposition NDC is businessman and showbiz investor, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu.Popularly known in the entertainment circle as Baba Sadiq, the young entrepreneur is eyeing the Okaikoi Central seat.The seat which has been occupied by Patrick Yaw Boamah of the governing New Patriotic Party for a while now has remained with the party since the constituency was created.Baba Sadiq is however counting on his experience, youthfulness, and plans for the constituency to annex the seat should he get the nod to carry the flag of his party.

The constituency has a large number of Zongo population, mostly youthful, and these political pundits believe could play to the advantage of Baba Sadiq.



Joana Gyan Cudjoe, Keche's wife







Ghanaian business executive, Dr. Mrs. Joana Gyan-Cudjoe is set to contest the Amenfi Central Constituency seat under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Joana who is married to singer Keche Andrew announced her intentions in some flyers capturing the new entry of parliamentary candidates of the party.



In an Instagram post that first announced Joana's presence in Ghana's political scene, she wrote: "Vote for me please."



The Amenfi Central Constituency parliamentary seat is currently occupied by the NDC's Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah.



Joana Cudjoe described herself as a "Mother for all" adding that "Amenfi Central needs you".



The business owner's motto "growth and development" labels her as the right candidate for the position.



Fred Nuamah





Popular actor and movie producer, Fred Nuamah, has announced his intention to contest the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



During the 2020 general elections, celebrated actor, John Dumelo contested for the seat on the ticket of the NDC but failed to secure the needed votes thus losing out to Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



It is currently unclear if Mr. Dumelo is eyeing the seat again.



Fred Nuamah, who is also a film director is best known for his role in the movie ‘The Game’.



He is the founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards & Ghana TV series awards, an annual award show that recognizes excellence in the Ghanaian film industry.



John Dumelo







Celebrated Ghanaian actor, farmer, and politician, John Dumelo will be another candidate to watch in the impending parliamentary primaries for the opposition NDC.



The actor created a lot of buzz in the 2020 elections by contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat. He however lost to the incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Mr. Dumelo, a first-timer, however, gave his opponent a run for her money.



According to reports, Ghanaians might witness a rematch in 2024 as Mr. Dumelo has reportedly decided to have another bite at the cherry in the same constituency.



This development is despite reports that Dumelo set his sights on the yet-to-be-created Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) constituency in the OTI region.



Mr. Dumelo had set camp in the area engaging in a number of projects including the distribution of farming implements to constituents.



But the latest development has disclosed that Mr. Dumelo might just stick to the Ayawaso West Wuogon where he will go head-to-head with another actor Fred Nuamah who has already thrown his heart into the race







EB/AS