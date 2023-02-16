1
Meet the Ghana Music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' titleholders from 1999

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Music Music Awards since its inception in 1999 has witnessed twenty-three (23) deserving musicians grabbing the coveted 'Artiste of the Year title.

Earning the bragging right as the best-performing artiste under the year in review does not come easy as other nominees at the end of the day complain of being robbed.

The Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA) organized by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSICA) witnessed music group, Akyeame, consisting of Okyeame Kwame and Quofi Okyeame winning the first-ever 'Artiste of the Year' award in 1999.

Rapper Sarkodie and music group VIP made up of Zeal, Lazzy and Prodigal are the only Ghanaian artistes to have won the highest title twice.

Also, Dancehall musician, Ebony Reign was the first-ever female to have won the 'Artiste of the Year' after her demise in 2018.

Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton are the only gospel musicians to have earned the bragging rights as 'Artistes of the Year' in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

Check out the list of winners below:

1. 1999-Akyeame



2. 2000-Daddy Lumba



3. 2001-Kojo Antwi

4. 2002-Lord Kenya



5. 2003-Kontihene



6. 2004-VIP



7. 2005-Obour



8. 2006-Ofori Amponsah



9. 2007-Samini

10. 2008-Kwaw Kese



11. 2009-Okyeame Kwame



12. 2010-Sarkodie



13. 2011-VIP



14. 2012-Sarkodie



15. 2013-R2Bees

16. 2014-Shatta Wale



17. 2015-Stonebwoy



18. 2016-EL



19. 2017-Joe Mettle



20. 2018-Ebony



21. 2019 – Annulled

22. 2020 – Kuami Eugene



23. 2021- Diana Hamilton



24. 2022- KiDi







OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
