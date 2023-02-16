Meet the Ghana Music Awards 'Artiste of the Year' titleholders from 1999

Musicians wo have won VGMA 'Artiste f the Year'

The Ghana Music Music Awards since its inception in 1999 has witnessed twenty-three (23) deserving musicians grabbing the coveted 'Artiste of the Year title.

Earning the bragging right as the best-performing artiste under the year in review does not come easy as other nominees at the end of the day complain of being robbed.



The Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA) organized by CharterHouse in partnership with the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSICA) witnessed music group, Akyeame, consisting of Okyeame Kwame and Quofi Okyeame winning the first-ever 'Artiste of the Year' award in 1999.



Rapper Sarkodie and music group VIP made up of Zeal, Lazzy and Prodigal are the only Ghanaian artistes to have won the highest title twice.



Also, Dancehall musician, Ebony Reign was the first-ever female to have won the 'Artiste of the Year' after her demise in 2018.



Joe Mettle and Diana Hamilton are the only gospel musicians to have earned the bragging rights as 'Artistes of the Year' in 2017 and 2021 respectively.



Check out the list of winners below:



1. 1999-Akyeame







2. 2000-Daddy Lumba







3. 2001-Kojo Antwi





4. 2002-Lord Kenya







5. 2003-Kontihene







6. 2004-VIP







7. 2005-Obour







8. 2006-Ofori Amponsah







9. 2007-Samini





10. 2008-Kwaw Kese







11. 2009-Okyeame Kwame







12. 2010-Sarkodie







13. 2011-VIP







14. 2012-Sarkodie







15. 2013-R2Bees





16. 2014-Shatta Wale







17. 2015-Stonebwoy







18. 2016-EL







19. 2017-Joe Mettle







20. 2018-Ebony







21. 2019 – Annulled



22. 2020 – Kuami Eugene





23. 2021- Diana Hamilton







24. 2022- KiDi















OPD/BB