Meet the Ghanaian ‘Dancing god’ that featured in Beyoncé’s Black is King Project

Born Laud Anoo Konadu, ‘Dancegod Lloyd’ is our guest for this edition of Talkertainment.

The Ghanaian dance sensation who has been professionally dancing for 12 years featured on Beyoncé’s Black is King Project in 2019.



Recounting his experience, Dancegodllyod exclusively disclosed to Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment how he and members of his DWP crew were selected as major dancers in Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ video.



He also revealed some benefits he has since been enjoying ever since his appearance on that particular project.



Llyod also disclosed how much he currently charges for music video features and other projects.

The ‘dancing god’ among other things revealed some deep secrets associated with Ghanaian video directors.



He also talked about family life, his newly found passion, and many more interesting revelations below.



Watch the video below:



