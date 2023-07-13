Meet the Ghanaian architect who designed KNUST Unity Hall and Cedi House

Ghanaian Professor, John Owusu Addo

Ghanaian Professor, John Owusu Addo, is the brain and Architect behind some iconic building designs in Ghana especially on the KNUST campus and in the Greater Accra.

Born in 1928, he is known to have designed the Unity Hall in 1964, Cedi House, and also supervised the construction of the Accra International Conference Centre.



This detail was shared by the “Voice of KNUST” a platform that feeds the public about the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The good old professor is now 95 years old.



Bio

Professor John Owusu Addo is regarded as the repository of historical facts about the evolution of Architectural education in Ghana.



He was trained as a teacher but his love for arts coupled with the desire to know more about architecture led him to pursue a career in it.



The result was he became the sixth registered architect in Ghana and the first Ghanaian head of the Department of Architecture, of the now Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology [KNUST].



