Meet the Ghanaian designer behind Sarkodie's signature outfits

Rapper Sarkodie wearing designs from Atto Tetteh

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is best known for his style and exceptional talent when it comes to music, a mark that has earned him several awards.

Sarkodie is regarded as one of Ghana's most stylish celebrities who loves to look good at all times. His popular jargon 'no fugazy' proves that he doesn't rock fake outfits.



The rapper has for years patronized local designers and promoted made-in-Ghana brands through his wardrobe.



Atto Tetteh, a Ghanaian fashion house is behind most of Sarkodie's iconic look.



The luxury brand styled the musician for the re-make of Bob Marley's 'Stir It Up' music video released in January 2023.



The rapper in his yet-to-be-released music video of 'Country Side' which features Black Sherif was also adorned in an Atto Tetteh piece.



The Ghanaian designer has styled celebrities including American actress Gabrielle, KiDi, Sister Deborah, Kofi Jamar, Joey B, Afua Rida, Claudia Lumor, Afua Rida ad a host of others.

Check out some photos of Sarkodie rocking Atto Tetteh below:



































OPD/BB