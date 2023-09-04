Meet the couple whose wedding went viral; had Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Ursula, others in attendance

Mr. and Mrs. Hagan-Dodoo

The spotlight has been focused on the couple whose wedding saw some high-profile personalities in attendance over the weekend.

An array of politicians, including Vice President Bawumia and his wife Samira, the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and communication minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, among others, were spotted at their wedding and many have since wondered about their affiliation with these personalities.



The groom, Eugene Hagan-Dodoo, and the bride, Davina Ama Gyamfua Adu-Boamah, went viral for pulling up a crowd of astute personalities on their big day, but what else do you know about them?



Here are some facts you probably do not know about the couple



About the groom



Eugene Nii Otoo Hagan-Dodoo works as an IT consultant for Chain Homes, a real estate firm.

He is also well-versed in videography, photography, and digital media.



Eugene graduated from Staffordshire University where he holds a bachelor of engineering in computer software.



He is also a poet and a Youth leader at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dunamis ministry.



About the bride



Davina Ama Gyamfua Adu-Boamah is the granddaughter of the Former High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

Her, grandmother, Mokowa B. Adu-Gyamfi, doubles as a Community Medicine Specialist who has worked in Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.



My beautiful Grand Daughter, Davina Adu-Boamah greets her Grand Aunties, Maud and Mary . pic.twitter.com/42SeuLQ7ui — Mokowa B. Adu-Gyamfi (@Abamokowa) December 27, 2021





