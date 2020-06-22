4
Entertainment Mon, 22 Jun 2020

Meet the fathers of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities

Father’s day was celebrated yesterday across the globe and some of our favourite Ghanaian celebrities seized the opportunity to show off their proud daddies.

As such, fans have been served with the moments to see the great fathers of Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Boduong, Joe Mettle and among others who celebrated their father’s yesterday.

See the list below of the fathers of your favourite Ghanaian celebrities and what their children had to say about them.

1. Sarkodie celebrates his father and introduces his newborn son to the world.



2.Moesha Boduong: "My sugar daddy,my life. Happy Father’s Day to you daddy

Happy Father’s Day to the best dad .i love you .Dad you mean the world to me .As the years pass by ,I realize more and more just how lucky I am to have a wonderful dad like you .As you get older ,I want you to know that I am here for you , through thick and thin .I love you ????daddies girl????my heart beat ????my life ????my joy ????I love you soo soo much ????I will do anything to see you happy ????Edward boduong ,I love you

3.Joe Mettle and father

Happy Father’s Day to all fathers . You’ve loved,provided, and Protected Us. My prayer is God grant you more years with good health in the name of Jesus . We love you..

4.Stonebwoy with father and father-in-law

My Fathers, Men Live ???????? #HappyFathersDay

5.Medikal's father

Happy Father’s Day to the real Swag King Kong ????

