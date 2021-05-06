Meet the ‘mix master’ behind the success story of some major Ghanaian artistes

Ever heard a line or two in some popular songs that says “Mix master Garzy”?

He joins us on this edition of Ghanaweb’s Talkertainment.



Known privately as Benjamin Mensah Garzy, he has successfully engineered most of the popular songs we hear or see on our screens



The likes of Stay Jay, Sarkodie, D-Cryme, Eazzy, Becca, Stonebwoy, Efya, R2bees, Eno Barony and many others have all passed through his hands.



Speaking exclusively to Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar, Mr Garzy disclosed why many Ghanaian music producers end up poor.

He also revealed the reasons behind his “fall-out” with Eno Barony.



Mix master Garzy also gave out some powerful secrets through which a Ghanaian artist can be more successful than Nigerian artistes.



Watch the video below for more



