Meet the new sensational musical duo, 'Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird'

'Crazy Keys' and his music partner, the 'Souly Bird'

Source: Crazy Keys

'Crazy Keys' from Accra, Ghana, and 'Souly Bird' from Berlin are the new dream duo at the Ghanaian-German pop sky.

With their first joint album "Showtime - Crazy Keys and the Souly Bird", they plan their international coup.



The musical spectrum of the new album ranges from soulful ballads to rousing disco-pop with catchy potential.



The electrifying Afrobeat song "Dance fever" will be released on June 15th. Being the first single release of the duo, the song was mixed by Joe Carrell from Tennessee, USA.



He was nominated for the Grammy eleven times with his songs. Dance fever is an exciting mixture of melodic afropop and Latin American dance rhythms. "Give me the vibe" - this beat is magical! Crazy Keys is a Ghanaian artist with Ivorian roots and is currently one of the most sought-after pianists in his country. The all-around talent also works as a singer, drummer and talk box performer. The singer-songwriter produces all his songs himself.



Emmanuel Yeboah, the real name of the artist, comes from a family of musicians.

He grew up in Abidjan and moved to Accra in the course of the civil war in his homeland. Since his deprived youth, the autodidact has played and composed for numerous now internationally known artists, including Okyeame Kwame, Camidoh, Kwabena Kwabena (all from Ghana), Skyler Jett (USA) and many more.



Crazy Keys is known for his enormous musical talent in various musical styles such as Gospel, Reggae, Coupé-decalé, Hip-Hop, Fun or Highlife, partly inspired by his idol Bruno Mars.



His performances are driven by an outstanding energetic stage presence, his untamable passion for entertainment, and his soulful, rousing voice. Several shows in Ghana, South Africa, and Spain made him an experienced artist who leaves nothing to chance.



His musical partner is the German diplomat and singer, Souly Bird, her real name is Franziska Jebens. As a child, she lived in Angola for a couple of years and by then developed a deep love for the African continent.



During her youth in Berlin, she intensively focused on classical singing and piano training, later then also completed her law studies in France and Germany, worked for the German Federal Ministry of Development Cooperation, spent another few years in Benin, and currently works in Accra. She has now found her artistic fulfillment in creating her own music.

Her soulful voice and lyrics in German and English give the multilingual musician duo a radiant musical shine. Crazy Keys and Souly Bird, two amazingly different artists have found each other.



They could not be more different and have developed a magically inspiring creativity from their contrasts. The enormous attraction of their music sets out to inspire fans all over the world.







