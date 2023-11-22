Meet the top 10 finalists for Miss Malaika Ghana 2023

Official artwork for the project

Source: Charterhouse

When the call for this year’s edition dubbed #thebloomseason was made, thousands responded and showed up. And after a series of audition processes, 20 ladies were selected to begin this life-changing journey.

Weeks have gone by, weeks of intense training, laughter, tears, highs, lows and of course, evictions which have dropped the numbers down from 20 to the big 10 finalists. And now we are ready for a showdown, the prestigious Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 Grand Finale, and it's happening on Friday, the 24th of November at the Grand Arena (AICC), 8pm prompt.



Meet the Final 10 Delegates.



Pristine Adzo Agbozo is a 23-year-old graduate of KNUST (voting code 43).



Bridgetta Glover is a 24-year-old graduate of the Koforidua Technical University (code 19).



Comfort Amoah, AKA Reina, is a 23-year-old graduate of Action Progressive Institute (code 31).

Fareeda Habib is a 23-year-old graduate of KNUST (code 33).



Fortune Akua Agyeman is a 23-year-old graduate of KNUST (code 21).



Christiana Bervelyn Anim is a 22-year-old graduate of UPSA (code 14).



Lady Nana Yaa Nyarko is a 22-year-old graduate of KNUST (code 2).



Kimberly Akornortey is a 23-year-old student of University of Ghana (code 6).

Charlotte Mawusi Gokah is a 25-year-old graduate of Adonten (code 1).



Enyam Dzandu is a 21-year-old student of University of Ghana (code 45).



Get ready to witness a night where fashion meets glitz and glamor, as the beautiful and smart finalists take the stage in an ultimate spectacle of elegance.



This is the crowning moment of the bloom season queen. Who gets the enviable right as the next Queen? Who wins the Crown, the Car, and the Cash?



Tickets for this extraordinary evening are selling for GHc100 at Charterhouse or dial *713*33*24# and follow the prompts.

For more information, call 0501288520.



Performing Live are artistes of the new school; Mr Drew, Sefa, Olive the Boy, Loli X Lola, Maya Blu and Banzy Banero.



Get more on-the-go information on Miss Malaika Ghana socials; Instagram & Twitter: @missmalaikagh and Facebook: Miss Malaika Ghana. Watch each episode on CharterhouseLive on YouTube.



Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse production and is proudly brought to you by GTP, Shandy Bosoe and Pepsodent. With support from Vaseline, Atlas Rent-A-Car, Geisha, BVS Butchery, Ecogel, Locus Estates, Special Ice, Tasty Tom, Best Wester n Plus Beach Hotel, Tigon Creative Studios and Media partners.