Meet the two Grammy award-winning Ghanaian music producers

Juls and Sammy Soso

Ghanaian artistes might have not yet attained the trajectory of bringing home the much-converted Grammy awards, but there are some of its music executives actively working behind the scenes and sweeping those awards with their works.

Two renowned Ghanaian music producers, who haven’t really gained as much popularity as the artistes have gained this level of global recognition through their incredible works.



Interestingly, many people do not know that they are the creatives behind these Grammy Award-winning sounds, the buzzing records!



Let’s take a look at them



Samuel Awuku (Sammy Soso)



If there’s any consolation for Ghanaians who felt the country missed out at this year’s Grammy’s, Sammy Soso, is the country’s new Grammy Award-winning music producer.

Sammy Soso, a British Ghanaian record producer, has been roped into the music conversation after ‘Water’, a song he produced for South African artiste, Tyla, won the ‘Best African Music Performance award’ at the just-ended Grammys.



Before this, he worked on Wizkid’s two giant albums, ‘Made in Lagos’ and ‘More Love', Less Ego’.



He has also worked with the likes of Omah Lay, Young T & Bugsey, among others.



Sammy's latest work with Tyla, is ‘Truth or Dare’, on her debut self-titled EP.





Juls wins Grammy with Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ project



Julian Nicco-Annan popularly known as ‘Juls’, worked on Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’ album project, which won 3 awards at the 63rd annual Grammys.



In 2021, the much talked about project which featured African acts including Wizkid, Shatta Wale and others, received six nominations and worn three awards including; Best Music Film.



"Brown Skin Girl" won the award for Best Music Video, while "Black Parade" won the award for Best R&B Performance.



The renowned UK-based Ghanaian producer was said to have worked on these projects, making him the first Ghanaian producer to have won a Grammy Award.

Prior to this, he was appointed a voting member of Grammy’s oversight body, the Recording Academy.



Juls has collaborated with a wide range of local and international musicians such as Lauryn Hill, Mr. Eazi, Sarkodie, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Adekunle Gold, and Burna Boy, among others.





