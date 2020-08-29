Entertainment

Meet the winner of the 2020 VGMA Instrumentalist of the year award

Junior Bludo over the years has been an inspiration for most drummers and instrumentalists of today

He is the official drummer for Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton and the president of gospel contemporary group, PL Crew (Praise Levites Crew).

As one of the finest gospel instrumentalists, his consistency, humility and hard work have won him the hearts of countless artistes who prefer him for their recordings and other musical projects.



No doubt, he is one of the very preferred drummers for most gospel recordings in Ghana.



100% recordings of all Joe Mettle’s songs such as Bo Noo Ni, My Everything, Onwanwani and more were played by him.

Moreover, he is one the very players and contributors to the amazing sounds and hit songs we listen to from Diana Hamilton, MOGmusic, Pastor Isaiah Kwakye, Cwesi Oteng , Pastor Edwin Dadson , Kwaku Gyasi, Nigerian gospel star Nathaniel Bassey and many more in Ghana and the diaspora.



Emmanuel Bludo won votes over his other colleagues, Mizter Okyere, Affreh Junior, Anthony Ansah (Halisax), Joshua Moszi and Steve Bedi at the 2020 VGMA awards night, which took place on August 28, 2020.





Source: Skbeatz Records

