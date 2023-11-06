Meme Geng: People love us when we focus on our own individual brands - Darkovibes

Ghanaian Singer-songwriter, Darkovibes

Ghanaian musician and member of the La Meme Geng music group, Darkovibes, has reiterated his belief that it would be better if members of the group have their own personal brands outside the group.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on November 6, he expressed his view that although they collaborate as the "Power Rangers" from time to time, they place a strong focus on growing their unique brands.



“They want to put us in a group. But if you look at how our brands work, Darko Vibes is on a totally different mission. RJC is doing his own thing. Kidblack as well. Spacely north and then usually, like I keep saying, we come together at some point from time to time as the Power Rangers to control the crowd.



"But during all these processes, more than anything, we also focus on our own brands and growing our own brands because we strongly believe that's how people love us," he said.



Darkovibes argued that they are loved more by their fans when they see each member individually thriving in their own spaces.



He added that people cherish the collective work they do, but forming an official group might diminish their individual appeal.



“They love us more when they see all of us individually rocking our own individual spaces, doing our own things. And then when we come together is where I actually really see people making a lot of noise. I strongly believe they love the collective, but if we become a group, they won't love us as much,” he added.

Darkovibes is known for his hit songs such as "Inna Song", "Stay Woke", and "Tomorrow". He is also part of the La Meme Geng, a collective of young Ghanaian musicians who have been making waves in the music industry with their unique style and sound. The group consists of Darkovibes, RJZ, Kiddblack, Kwaku BS, $pacely, and Nxwrth.



