Memes rain as Twitter users across Africa mourn Ahoufe

Ahoufe

Social media sensation and TikToker, Ahoufe, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, according to reports.

Netizens and fans were in disbelief as the deceased had earlier gone live on TikTok to interact with his followers.



Amid the brouhaha and confusion on social media, Gossips24 Avenue spoke to his manager who confirmed the report of his passing.



According to him, Ahoufe was rushed to the Tech Hospital in Kumasi but unfortunately could not survive.



The popular TikToker had a huge following on social media. He was famed for his viral comic videos.





RIP Ahoufe ???????? legends never die pic.twitter.com/FzNXZavnDb — ???????????? (@connformist) March 30, 2023

Ahoufe was 1Pac instead of 2Pac, made me laugh eerytime. Rest well Beauty pic.twitter.com/mRXAacr5vp — WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) March 30, 2023

As Chelsea Fans reports from the West of Africa says that we have lost our fellow fan, top guy, TikTok star, comedian, African Tupac Shakur.



RIP Ahoufe. I was a big fan pic.twitter.com/xh91gImjo5 — 404 (@1960dude) March 30, 2023

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Ahoufe has passed away ???? RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/KI5oTs379r — Peché Africa ???????? (@pmcafrica) March 30, 2023

TikTok star Ahoufe is reported dead after a short illness. pic.twitter.com/G3K8IwhDfS — EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) March 30, 2023

Rest well Broda ???????????? ???? … we will miss you Ahoufe ???????? pic.twitter.com/b5GrONdkVx — King Of Melodies Ep (@KwekuFlick) March 30, 2023

It is alleged that one of Ghana’s entertained tiktoker Ahuofe is reportedly dead ????????. But this video was posted yesterday in less than 24hours. The question is what happened. May his soul rest in peace #ahoufe pic.twitter.com/cdA2x8wZy3 — Lizzyocansey (@lizzyocansey) March 30, 2023