Men are getting stroke due to aphrodisiac abuse, this nonsense must stop! - Kwesi Ernest fumes

Kwesi Ernest is the CEO of Media Excel Productions

Music producer and the CEO of Media Excel Productions, Kwesi Ernest has lambasted the obsession with sex-enhancing medicines in the country and urging women to set a time limit for their satisfaction.

Kwesi Ernest, who spoke on Hitz FM on February 2, lamented that about 60% of the radio advertisements were about aphrodisiacs, which he claimed were causing strokes and health problems for men.



“If you go to China. People are educating their children about how to develop watches, how to manufacture computers and other things.



“Today in Ghana, 60% of ads on the radio are about waist power and all these kinds of things. What are we looking for?" he asked.



He suggested that women should have a consensus on how many minutes they need to be satisfied so that men can stop taking aphrodisiacs.



“Women should go to a meeting and come back and tell us how many minutes men need to satisfy so that it will allow our men to be at peace with their mind.



“Because now it's getting too much. Boys are taking aphrodisiacs and are getting stroke because you people want it for 30 minutes, 1 hour and you want it harder. It's getting too alarming!

“Go to the conference centre, have a meeting and then come up and tell us that ‘men, we need 15 minutes to be satisfied’ so that the men will stop taking aphrodisiacs,” he expressed.



Kwesi Ernest also criticized men for putting unnecessary pressure on themselves to prove their sexual prowess and cautioned them to refrain from such habits.



“It's getting too much. This nonsense must stop. This rascality must stop. And the men too, this small hole. You want to finish it? Why?” he quizzed.



