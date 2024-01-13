Entertainment

1

Men boast about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride - Actress

21864093 Erica is a former BB Naija housemate

Sat, 13 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Erica Nlewedim, the Big Brother Naija star, has slammed men who brag about having a high body count.

According to the reality show star, such men brag about their high body count like it's a thing of pride.

Wondering who will marry such men, she also questioned why they shame women.

Erica tweeted; “It’s so funny how men are actually boasting about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride who will marry you?

"And you also have the guts to shame women.”

Her comments have since drawn reactions from individuals on social media.

Check out the posts and comments below:









