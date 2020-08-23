6
Entertainment Sun, 23 Aug 2020

Men chase Stephanie Benson's daughters after she shared a beautiful photo of her family

Stephanie Benson Family Stephanie Benson with her husband and children

Some social media users appear to have been mesmerised by the beauty of the daughters of Stephanie Benson as they have shown interest in them.

The musician, known for sharing risque footages of herself, on Saturday decided to flaunt her family on social media. With each clad in a white top and blue pair of jeans to match, they beemed with smiles in the epic photograph.

"I was trying to find one picture where I was actually quiet and not misbehaving. So here you are Mummy Stephanie and her little Munchkins, oh and Jon, the white guy in the PicSmiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes... He got lost going to another house, we took him in and he ended up in the picture," her caption read.

Tweeps have since been commenting on the picture that captures Stephenie Benson, her husband and children.

While some are dying to meet the daughters, initiate and activate a romantic affair with them, others wonder how Stephenie Benson, the sister of musician Akosua Ajepong, looks as young as her pretty daughters.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

