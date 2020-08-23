Entertainment

Men chase Stephanie Benson's daughters after she shared a beautiful photo of her family

Stephanie Benson with her husband and children

Some social media users appear to have been mesmerised by the beauty of the daughters of Stephanie Benson as they have shown interest in them.

The musician, known for sharing risque footages of herself, on Saturday decided to flaunt her family on social media. With each clad in a white top and blue pair of jeans to match, they beemed with smiles in the epic photograph.



"I was trying to find one picture where I was actually quiet and not misbehaving. So here you are Mummy Stephanie and her little Munchkins, oh and Jon, the white guy in the PicSmiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes... He got lost going to another house, we took him in and he ended up in the picture," her caption read.



Tweeps have since been commenting on the picture that captures Stephenie Benson, her husband and children.



While some are dying to meet the daughters, initiate and activate a romantic affair with them, others wonder how Stephenie Benson, the sister of musician Akosua Ajepong, looks as young as her pretty daughters.



Check out some interesting comments below:





i dey search this one gidigidi, she talk me say she go make we date for my dream inside pic.twitter.com/0g60tCNLgt — KOFI ???? (@QuofiDee) August 22, 2020

bro.. arbeg help me search for the other sister (green arror pointing).. i no see am for ma dream yet but ah sure sey i go see am. ma eyes are on you bruh pic.twitter.com/eHBK3eyKK2 — Soglu Nuokpem Eric ???????????????? (@AirRik_Nuokpem) August 23, 2020

Herhh your daughters de3 like ibi Nigerian movie.. No be small egg of life boys go go search for evil forest inside

Mad beauty..... Tueh???????????? — Fhella (@Fhella4) August 22, 2020

The way you combine everything you do and do it effortlessly and seamlessly still amazes me. @StephanieBLive you need to write your book and tell us all how you do it. The way you have handled ageing so well, motherhood, music. Sweetheart do this generation this great honor.???? — Diego_Amingo (@DanBoadiAmeyaw) August 22, 2020

Are any of your daughter's single??

Asking for a friend ???? — Delase (@Delase15) August 22, 2020

Ei chaaaaaaa... your daughters yi di3r.. eish pic.twitter.com/H4yYOP36CJ — H33--nry™ (@BrownDuffour) August 22, 2020

What a wow! Abeg take one of your daughters hook me. — do_U_mind? (@PkHoody) August 22, 2020

Can any one point out the "mum" in this picture?????

I love you @StephanieBLive beautiful family — Abi_swagg (@swagg_abi) August 22, 2020

I would be glad if you could give me one of your daughters to marry mum — PERMOR ABRAHAM (@Permor199) August 22, 2020

Pretty family you've got there

Infact I'm jealous ???????????? — BLOODLINE (@mrwise_sailor) August 22, 2020

Beautiful pic. Beautiful family. Much love — Nosisa Mazibuko Doe???????????????? (@NosisaDoe) August 22, 2020

