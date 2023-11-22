'Men for intimacy, vibrators for orgasms' - BBNaija star makes U-turn

Doyin is former Big Brother Naija housemate

Former BBNaija housemate, Doyin David has reacted to the criticism from her take on vibrators against men.

One can recall that in a recent episode of The Honest Punch podcast, Doyin said no man can satisfy her the way a vibrator would.



In the snippet shared via Instagram on Monday, Doyin opined that a man cannot satisfy a woman in bed the way a sex toy would.



The reality TV star received heavy backlash on social media with many now referring to her as the “Vibrator Lady.”



The brand influencer has however made a U-turn on her assertion by declaring men irreplaceable.



“You men really got fragile Egos....don’t worry I love you all. We are not replacing you, at least not yet,” she stated.



Explaining better on Snapchat, Doyin wrote:

“In my defense, you cannot compete with a device that was made for a specific purpose. It doesn’t mean men are useless, of course they are not useless. We love and appreciate men over here. It’s just the painful truth that a device that was made for a purpose would definitely perform at the highest level possible of the purpose it was created for.



“This is not a dig at men at all. Intimacy is different from orgasms... the topic was orgasms, not intimacy. Intimacy refers to emotional closeness and connection between individuals, often involving trust and vulnerability.



"Orgasms, on the other hand…..are physical responses typically associated with sexual pleasure. The existence or effectiveness of sex toys is not a threat to the usefulness of men or human beings in general.



“Humans and sex toys provide different things, they just do it at different capacities. Humans are better at providing intimacy, vibrators are better at providing orgasms. Both are important, it just depends on what you are looking to get.”



