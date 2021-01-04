Men like ambitious women only in theory - Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson, Actress

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and writer, Lydia Forson has said most men love the idea of pursuing ambitious women but are not ready to watch them do big things.

The 2010 Best Actress in a leading role for the African Movie Academy Award said she has noted that lots of men go after women in high positions but are unwilling to face the reality of their women doing better than them.



“What I’ve noticed is that a lot of men love ambitious women in theory but not in practice,” she said in a tweet.



According to her, “The idea of dating ambitious & successful women is so amazing, but the reality of watching her do big things & be ahead of you seems to be a tougher pill to swallow” she expressed.

She further disclosed that her tweet was not directed to anyone.



“Please oh, I’m not subbing anyone. I had a conversation with a friend & he was gisting me of something he experienced. Thanks & God bless”