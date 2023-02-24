0
Men should stick to one wife – Feli Nuna

Feli Nuna 332 Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Feli Nuna

Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter Feli Nuna, has advised men to marry only one wife.

Talking from her experience as one coming from a polygamous home, she stated that it can bring about disagreements amongst the family members.

Talking about her experience to Akua Sika on Happy 98.9FM’s Happy Evening Drive, she said “My dad gave birth to 12 children including 9 girls 3 boys with 4 different women and I would say it’s been a learning curve, and for us we’ve had a nice unit as a family.”

She noted that although growing up there was some sort of tension between she and her siblings, things are now better as they’ve grown and they have gotten past all the issues.

“I wouldn’t want a polygamous family because of my experience. I would rather want to have a nuclear family just me, my husband and children,” she emphasized.

She advised the youth against polygamy because it brings about a lot of issues for the family.

“And it’s not every family that is able to learn from it and grow. Some people still have issues which is not good and the unfortunate part is the man won’t feel the pain rather, the woman and children will. But I’m very fortunate to have my siblings and my family,” she asserted.

Source: happyghana.com
