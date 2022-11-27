Men travel from Kasoa, Tema to buy my food because of my body - Young lady reveals

DJ Nyaami in a photo collage with Celestina Etornam

Source: SVTV Africa

Celestina Etornam has disclosed that customers travel long distances to buy her food, not only because of the taste of her food but her voluptuous body.

In a chat on Daily Hustle with DJ Nyaami, Celestine mentioned that some male customers travel from Kasoa, Tema, and East Legon to buy from her at Dansoman. Celestine noted that she doesn't want to be dependent on men. Hence, she began building up her life with the little resources she could gather.



“I used to sell bread and decided to take over this business from my aunt because she is old. So she taught me how to do everything and took over with a little income I had saved. This business has helped me a lot. I’m able to save, and I’m not dependent on any man,” she said on SVTV Africa.

Moreover, the young lady mentioned that despite the challenges in selling food, she is content with it and hopes to grow her business into a much bigger one. Speaking about the wide range of customers she serves, Celestine indicated that “some come from Kasoa, Tema, and East Legon, and I get orders from long distances as well.



Some men propose marriage and ask me to quit. Some also are surprised to see me selling this with the type of body I have. But I don’t listen to them. I’m always focused on my work.”