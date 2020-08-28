Entertainment

Men who abuse women are cowards – eShun fires

eShun in an interview accused her former manager of abuse

Ghanaian songstress eShun, has gone haywire on men who spend all their time abusing women.

Being a victim of abuse herself, eShun finds it appalling for men to show off their “macho” by abusing women.



Speaking in an interview on Bryt TV, eShun disclosed that a lot of women are in abusive relationships due to fear of being tagged as single.



”I’ve met some women who are still in abusive relationships with their husbands for fear of being divorced. Some of them are also influenced by external forces to remain in such a toxic relationship. ” eShun disclosed.

Speaking on her personal experience, eShun stated that she wished she had someone who had advised her of the dangers of being in an abusive relationship.



”I freely talk about my experience as victim of abuse because I want to help all those who are going through the same thing. If I had someone who advised me about abusive relationships, things would have been a lot better.” She added.



eSun who was at the studio to promote her latest single “Handcuff” explained that the song was to help victims of abuse come out and seek the help they need.

