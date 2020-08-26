Entertainment

‘Men who can’t nurture your beauty settle for the weak and easy’ – Stephanie Benson tells Sister Derby

Stephanie Benson and Deborah Vanessa

Stephanie Benson has penned a "controversial" birthday message to Deborah Vanessa who turned 36 on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The UK-based Ghanaian international singer, who showered accolades on Sister Derby seemed to have fired shots at the ‘Sweet Ex’ of the birthday celebrant.



She believes that a man who is unable to handle the ‘Uncle Obama’ hitmaker will just settle for another woman who comes in as "weak and easy".



In a post on Twitter Stephanie Benson wrote; “Happy Birthday. Absolutely Breathtaking. It takes a Real Man to Nurture the Beauty of you. Those men are hard to find. They usually settle for the weak and easy. YOU WILL NEVER BE THAT. A TRUE LEO LADY you are. Happy Birthday darling.”



Social media users have reacted to Stephanie Benson's birthday message to Sister Derby.



Her post caught the eye of a Twitter user who wrote, “Aunty Steph is throwing punches” but she replied “oh me??? To whom???”.

Stephanie believes that social media users are overreacting to her harmless birthday message.



But, to whom it may concern, “It takes a real man to nurture the beauty” of the Leo lady, Sister Deborah.



See the tweet below:





Happy Birthday. ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Absolutely Breathtaking????????????????????. It takes a Real Man to Nurture the Beauty of you. Those men are hard to find. They usually settle for the weak and easy. YOU WILL NEVER BE THAT. A TRUE LEO LADY you are. Happy Birthday darling???????????????????? https://t.co/zJvApkWeRf — StephanieBenson (@StephanieBLive) August 25, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.